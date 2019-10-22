Police launch investigation into embezzlement and larceny case

Michigan

by: Megan Schellong

East Lansing, Mich., — The East Lansing Police Department is investigating an embezzlement and larceny case involving a former City of East Lansing employee.

Officials said the person is a former City of East Lansing employee and is no longer employed by the city.

“After the conclusion of the investigation, the police will present its findings to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office as part of a complaint and warrant request,” a press release said.

The investigation is ongoing. 6 News will update this story.

