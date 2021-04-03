Police looking for man with autism

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WLNS) — 25-year-old Damarius Walls walked out of his house in Ypsilanti yesterday and hasn’t been seen since.

Walls has low functioning autism and a low level of communication. He has no way to contact his family and was not dressed properly for the weather conditions.

He was wearing a gray t-shirt, black pants, and white Nike shoes. He has dread locks/braids, and a scruffy beard.

If you have information about their whereabouts, call 911 or the investigating law enforcement agency listed below.

