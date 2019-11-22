Police looking for two suspects involved in Lansing stabbing

LANSING — Police are looking for two suspects involved in a stabbing in the southwest part of Lansing Friday morning.

Officers responded to a stabbing at 9:45 a.m. on the 4400 block of Seaway.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and does not have any life-threatening injuries.

Police dispatched a K-9 to track down the suspects, but it was unsuccessful.

The description of the suspects is not specific enough at this time, police say.

The incident is believed to not have been a random incident.