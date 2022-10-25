LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 27-year-old man was arrested in Lansing on Friday for trying to meet up with a woman and a seven-year-old girl for sexual relations, police said.

On Monday, the Lansing Police Department announced the arrest of Cole McElhaney from Gratiot County on multiple charges of criminal sexual conduct.

Police said McElhaney offered to pay money to have sexual relations with the woman and the seven-year-old.

Lansing Police were able to find McElhaney and arrest him, an official said.

McElhaney is facing the following charges:

Count 1: Solicitation to commit criminal sexual conduct, first degree.

Count 2: Solicitation to commit criminal sexual conduct, second degree.

Count 3: Sexual abuse of a minor.

McElhaney is scheduled to be back in court on Nov. 4 for a probable cause hearing. His bond was set at $75,000 cash or surety.

“Lansing Police take these investigations seriously and we will continue to find and catch predators to keep the children in Lansing safe,” Lansing Police Public Information Director Jordan Gulkis said.