MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The Meridian Township Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place Tuesday.

At 1:54 p.m., police responded to reports of an armed robbery on Okemos Road near Hamilton.

According to police, a man who was transporting money was robbed at gunpoint.

The man stopped his car near an intersection and was confronted by two men, one of which had a rifle. The suspects allegedly stole an unknown amount of cash and were last seen traveling south on Okemos Road.

The two suspects both had their faces covered during the incident and were wearing dark clothes, police said.

The suspects fled in an “older model” blue SUV.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Sgt. Ed Besonen at 517-853-4800, at benosen@merdian.mi.us, or submit an anonymous tip through social media.