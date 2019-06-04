Police need communities help to identify man stealing from cars
The incidents involved eight vehicles and took place on Sunday morning
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich (WLNS) - The Bath Township Police Department is asking for the communities help to identify a subject who has stolen items from at least two cars.
Items taken from the vehicles included cash and change as well as wallets and credits cards.
The incidents involved eight vehicles in the area of Ocha Drive and Short Street and took place on Sunday morning.
Two vehicles had items stolen from them, four were "rummaged through" and two actually had items left in them.
Officers are looking for a younger aged white male with a slim build and possibly a second suspect.
Anyone with information about the subject is encouraged to contact Detective Miller at (517) 641-6271.
The Bath Township Police Department wanted to remind residents to lock their vehicles and not leave valuables inside them as most of the vehicles targeted were left unlocked.
