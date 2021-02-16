Police need help identifying suspect from armed robbery at MSU dorm

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University Police need your help to identify an armed robbery suspect from an incident at Holden Hall on Monday night.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. and the victim described the suspect as a black male, college-aged, about 6 feet 3 inches tall with a thin build and said he was wearing a black cloth mask, a pink hooded sweatshirt, and dark pants.

The victim said the suspect showed a handgun and then left in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Guadiano at GuadianoC@police.msu.edu or 517-432-7924.

You can also submit an anonymous tip via our Submit Tips app on this page, you can text MSUPD to CRIMES (274637), or you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP (7867).