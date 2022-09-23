EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a shooting that took place on Sept. 2.

Police say one shot was fired on Sept. 2 at around 10:35 p.m. in the area of Six Lounge on the South side of Albert Street, east of Charles Street.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a white t-shirt, jeans, and a black shoulder bag.

According to police, the man was seen shooting a black semi-automatic handgun at two people on the sidewalk of a busy area.

If you have any information on the suspect, contact Detective Jason Cotton at (517)-319-6842.