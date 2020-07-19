UPDATE: Police need your help finding a missing 15-year-old girl

GRAND TRAVERSE, Mich. (WLNS) – UPDATE (5:37 p.m.): The Michigan State Police issued an AMBER Alert for Anna Taylor who is 5’4″, 110 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.



She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and black Nike spandex pants with a neon waistband.



Taylor is believed to be with 20-year-old suspect Brandon Reyes in a silver Chrysler 300.



The suspect is believed to be armed with a handgun and hammer, according to authorities.



Taylor was last seen with Reyes in Traverse City between 2:00 and 4:00 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl from Garfield Township.



An AMBER alert was sent out just before 5:30 p.m. for Anna Taylor who is believed to be with a man named Brandon Reyes.

Evidence indicates that Reyes may have assaulted Taylor, according to a Facebook Post by The Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office.



Family members, the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office, and Michigan State Police have not been able to contact or determine the whereabouts of Anna or Brandon.



They were last seen during the early morning hours in the area of Keystone and Hammond Roads in Garfield Township. They are believed to be in a silver 2006 Chrysler 300 with a personalized Michigan license plate that says “BREYES”



Anna is 5’4″ with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 110 pounds.



Brandon is 5’6″ with brown hair and brown eyes. He is also 110 pounds.



Anyone with information should call Grand Traverse Central Dispatch at (231) 922 – 4550 or 9-1-1.