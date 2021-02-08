Police need your help finding a missing 70-year-old man out of Remus

REMUS, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police are asking for your help finding a missing 70-year-old man.

Richard Lee Wymer is 6’2″, 240 lbs and was last seen 7000 block of 10th Ave., Wheatland Twp. Remus, Michigan.

He was wearing a flannel coat, light brown stocking hat, blue jeans, with green boots on.

Wymer was last seen yesterday morning at 10:00 AM.

Wymer was shoveling his driveway and left in his 2000 Chevrolet Suburban, dark gray in color, plate 9LMM66 with a large Harley Davidson decal on the rear window.

He left behind his wallet, cell phone, credit cards.

If located, call 911 or MSP Mt. Pleasant at 989-773-5951.