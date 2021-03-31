Police need your help finding Livingston County woman who went missing in 2019

Handy Township, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police Brighton Post is asking for the public’s help in finding a 35-year-old woman who went missing in 2019.

Kama Rae Wilkinson is 35 years old from Handy Township. She is 5″04 tall and 150 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. She also has tattoos on her back, left breast and right shoulder.

She was reported missing by her family members who haven’t heard from her since August 2019.

Wilkinson is a mother to three and has not had any contact with her children since August 2019.

Wilkinson was known to visit the Pontiac and Detroit area.

Michigan State Police are asking anyone who may have seen Ms. Wilkinson or has info on her whereabouts to contact Brighton Post Michigan State Police at 810-227-1051 or 248-897-3259.