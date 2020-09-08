Police on the lookout for motorists and bicyclists violating the law as part of Bicyclist Safety Enforcement Week

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — If you’re driving past a bicyclist or you are biking along the road, make sure you’re abiding by traffic safety laws as police will be more on the lookout this week as part of a Bicyclist Safety Enforcement Week.

Due to the amount of bicycle-involved traffic crashes in Michigan, seven Michigan cities have received grants to help law enforcement efforts to reduce bicyclist injuries and fatalities.

The Office of Highway Safety Planning identified these seven cities due to their high number of bicycle-involved crashes over a five-year period.

“Motorists need to remember that bicyclists have an equal right to the road,” said Michael L. Prince, OHSP director. “When passing a bicyclist, it’s state law to give them at least three feet while doing so. Everyone needs to obey traffic signs and signals and stay alert for each other.”

Between 2015-2019, bicycle crash data for the seven Michigan cities show: Detroit with a total of 868 crashes; Grand Rapids with a total of 414; Lansing with a total of 213; Kalamazoo with a total of 194; Warren with a total of 151; Dearborn with a total of 116, and Muskegon with a total of 79. Over the last five years, 137 people have been killed in bicyclist-involved crashes in Michigan.

During the week of September 7 through 15, officials will be looking for drivers who violate traffic codes, including:

illegal turns

failing to stop at a signal or stop sign

failing to give at least three feet to passing bicyclists

blocking a roadway that interferes with the normal flow of traffic

Officers will also be looking for bicyclists violating the law who: