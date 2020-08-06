One 20-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Lansing

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — One 20-year-old has been hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his leg following a shooting that occurred on Washington Avenue and Bank in Lansing Thursday morning.

Police said the injury is non-life threatening.

An initial investigation found the victim was walking on the sidewalk of S. Washington, North of Mount Hope. Someone from a passing vehicle fired a weapon at the 20-year-old man.

The 20-year-old was struck in the leg and the vechicle drove off.

The vehicle is described as a small silver sedan.

The investigation right now shows the shooting stems from an ongoing dispute between the victim and the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.

The area of Washington Avenue is open now.