INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)-- When Ingham County bars and restaurants were allowed to reopen back in June, capacities were set at a 75 person maximum. Since then, that number has increased to 125. Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said some restaurants owners have recently advocated for the removal of those capacity restrictions or another increase.

"One of the things that I thought when I put that cap on there is the bars and restaurants needed some experience dealing with numbers of people before they had to deal with larger numbers of people," Vail said.