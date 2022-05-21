GAYLORD, Mich. (AP) — A second person died in a tornado that hit northern Michigan, authorities reported Saturday, as crews searched a mobile home park that was virtually destroyed by the rare weather event.

The person, who was in their 70s, lived in the Nottingham mobile home park, which was among the first sites hit by the tornado Friday, said state police Lt. Derrick Carroll.

“There have been trailers picked up and turned over on top of each other. Just a very large debris field,” said Chris Martin, Otsego County fire chief. “Crews are in there right now doing a secondary search with heavy equipment.”

He said there’s “probably 95% destruction in there.”

The tornado struck Gaylord, a city of about 4,200 people, roughly 230 miles (370 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

More than 40 people were injured.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for the county, making further state resources available.

Gaylord Police Chief Frank Claeys said the immediate moments after the tornado were tough for first responders.

“We were searching in places where we knew the occupants. We were calling them out by name,” Claeys said. “It’s a lot more personal when our officers know the people who live in those homes.”

Damage is seen at the home of Betty Wisniewski after a tornado came through the area in Gaylord, Mich., Friday, May 20, 2022. Wisniewski’s son said she escaped unharmed. (AP Photo/John Flesher)

Damage is seen at a home after a tornado came through the area in Gaylord, Mich., Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/John Flesher)

A telephone pole and power lines are seen downed after a tornado came through the area in Gaylord, Mich., Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/John Flesher)

Tornado damage is seen at a church in Gaylord, Mich., Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/John Flesher)

In this photo provided by Angela Russ, severe weather damage is seen in Gaylord, Mich., just off the city’s 75 southbound 282 exit, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Angela Russ via AP)

In this photo provided by Angela Russ, severe weather damage is seen in Gaylord, Mich., just off the city’s 75 southbound 282 exit, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Angela Russ via AP)

This image provided by Steven Bischer, shows an upended vehicle following an apparent tornado, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Gaylord, Mich. (Steven Bischer via AP)

This image provided by Steven Bischer, shows damage following an apparent tornado, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Gaylord, Mich. (Steven Bischer via AP)

This image provided by Steven Bischer, shows damage following an apparent tornado, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Gaylord, Mich. (Steven Bischer via AP)

This image provided by Steven Bischer, shows damage following an apparent tornado, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Gaylord, Mich. (Steven Bischer via AP)

In this photo provided by Angela Russ, severe weather damage is seen in Gaylord, Mich., just off the city’s 75 southbound 282 exit, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Angela Russ via AP)

Jack Elliott stands beside his van that was struck by a tree during a tornado in Gaylord, Mich., Friday, May 20, 2022. Elliott was inside his house during the storm and was uninjured. (AP Photo/John Flesher)

Jack Elliott inspects his 2017 Dodge Friday, May 20, 2022 in Gaylord, Mich., after a red pine crushed the vehicle during a tornado. A rare northern Michigan tornado tore through a small community on Friday, killing at least one person and injuring at least 23 others as it flipped vehicles, tore roofs from buildings and downed trees and power lines. (AP Photo/John Russell)

Extreme spring winds are uncommon in the area because the Great Lakes suck energy out of storms, especially early in the season when the lakes are very cold, said Jim Keysor, a Gaylord-based meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“Many kids and young adults would have never experienced any direct severe weather if they had lived in Gaylord their entire lives,” he said.

Consumers Energy has more than 250 employees working to get power restored to the Gaylord community, with the company reporting that at around 10 a.m., about 9,000 people were without power.

The outages are concentrated in Ostego, Antrim and Crawford counties.

“Power should be restored to most of these areas by the end of the day Saturday,” Consumers Energy tweeted. “Severe damage could result in lengthier repairs for some residents that will continue Sunday or into next week.”

Additionally, on Saturday afternoon, Consumers Energy will be giving out meals to Gaylord locals from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the University Center on 80 Livingston Blvd.

“Our hearts go out to our friends and neighbors today, and we are committed to providing any relief and comfort that we can as the Gaylord community starts the vital work to recover from this disaster,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s vice president of electric operations.