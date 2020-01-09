BAY CITY, Mich. (WLNS) – Police are asking the public’s help in finding the person or people who put a kitten in an apartment complex’s dumpster.
Hampton Township Public Safety found a kitten inside a tied garbage bag, according to a report from our media partners at MLive. Officers took the kitten to Bay County Animal Services and Adoption Center, where it was treated by staff and local veterinarians, police said.
Police are encouraging anyone with information to call (989) 892 – 0571.
Police rescue kitten from garbage bag tossed in dumpster
BAY CITY, Mich. (WLNS) – Police are asking the public’s help in finding the person or people who put a kitten in an apartment complex’s dumpster.