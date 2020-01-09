Police rescue kitten from garbage bag tossed in dumpster

Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The kitten shortly after police rescued it from a Dumpster in Hampton Township on Jan. 8, 2020.

BAY CITY, Mich. (WLNS) – Police are asking the public’s help in finding the person or people who put a kitten in an apartment complex’s dumpster.

Hampton Township Public Safety found a kitten inside a tied garbage bag, according to a report from our media partners at MLive. Officers took the kitten to Bay County Animal Services and Adoption Center, where it was treated by staff and local veterinarians, police said.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to call (989) 892 – 0571.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar