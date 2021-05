LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The Lansing Police Department is on scene at a shooting at the 4200 Block of Burchfield Avenue in Lansing.

6 News says they are bullet holes in a vehicle at the scene.

Neighbors tell 6 News they heard about ten gunshots and saw two people being transported to a local hospital.

