Police say 17-year-old shot in head at Saginaw home

SAGINAW, Mich. (WLNS) – Police say a teenager was shot in the head at a Saginaw home.

Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser said that a 20-year-old male reported that his 17-year-old cousin was shot during a drive-by and the suspect was not known.

Police conducted a sweep of the residence and found a bullet hole in a window that appeared to come from inside the residence, Kaiser said.

After further investigation, police allege that the two were playing with a .40 caliber pistol that accidentally went off and a bullet struck the 17-year-old in the head, Kaiser said.

The gun was recovered from another man who fled the scene after the shooting. The man the gun was recovered from was on probation for a firearm offense, Kaiser said. He was lodged in the Saginaw County Jail, according to our media partners at MLive.

The victim is in intensive care at a local hospital, Kaiser said.