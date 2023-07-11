WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for two boys from metro Grand Rapids after they were taken by their father, who police say suffers from mental illness and has a history of domestic violence.

An Endangered Missing Advisory was issued for 4-year-old Adonis Ezell and 1-year-old Amir Ezell, who were last seen around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday on Burlingame Avenue SW between 28th and Porter streets in Wyoming.

Adonis is described as being around 3 feet tall and 40 pounds. He was last seen wearing Spiderman shoes with red and white socks.

Amir is described as being around 2 feet tall and 30 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green onesie with red and white socks.

An undated courtesy photo of Adonis Ezell. Police noted it is old. An undated courtesy photo of Amir Ezell.

The suspect is Jacobus Lamont Ezell, 25, who is described as being around 6 feet and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His hair was described as being styled in “half-afro and half-twists.” He was last seen wearing black pants, white shoes and no shirt.

An undated courtesy photo of Jacobus Lamont Ezell. (Wyoming Department of Public Safety)

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety said officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute Tuesday morning. Investigators learned that after assaulting the children’s mother, the suspect left on foot with her two children and Graco baby stroller.

Wyoming DPS Capt. Timothy Pols said that because the mother did not have immediate access to a phone, there was a delay of a matter of minutes between Ezell leaving and police being notified.

Ezell is the children’s biological father but does not have custody. At a Tuesday morning news conference, Pols said there is concern for the children’s safety because Ezell has a history of a mental disorder, domestic violence and drug use.

After being convicted of domestic assault in May 2023, Ezell has an adult probation order that prohibits him from having contact with the children’s mother, according to Pols.

“Any time children are in danger or there’s the potential for children to be in danger, it’s going to receive our full attention,” Pols said.