Police search for truck seen near Hillsdale Co. school vandalism

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State Police in Jackson need are asking for help identifying a vehicle, and they want to speak with the driver about an incident involving the North Adams Jerome School Football Field Sunday night.

Police did not say the vehicle was suspected of vandalism to the field, but they do want to question the driver about the damage.

In the picture above you can see it’s a maroon truck.

The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s office first posted the pictures of the vehicle on Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information about this truck or the owner is asked to contact Michigan State Police Trooper McNew at (517) 581-0432.