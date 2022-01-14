Police searching area near Kensington Meadows

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Several Units with Lansing Police, Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, and Michigan State Police are searching outside of Kensington Medows, on the 4200 block of W. Jolly Road.

A witness at the location says he heard the sound of gunshots shortly after 11 PM as a car went down Jolly Road.

It’s currently unknown if anyone was hurt.

6 News has reached out to Lansing Police but has not heard anything back.

This is still a developing story, as more happens 6 News will keep you updated.