LENAWAEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Lenawee County authorities are looking for a missing 39-year-old man who may have drowned.

According to ABC station WTVG, first responders first responded to reports of a man drowning at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday at Devils Lake.

The victim was getting ready to go tubing with his daughter before they both fell out of the tube. The girl was wearing a life jacket and survived, but the man hasn’t resurfaced.

The Michigan DNR, Lenawee Sheriff’s Deputies and Michigan DNR assisted in searching for the man alongside divers from Somerset Fire Department Jackson County Dive Team as well as Liberty Township Fire’s sonar unit.

The search was suspended at 9:00 p.m. on Sunday and resumed at 8:00 today with the Toledo Fire Department and Michigan State Police.