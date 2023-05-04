An undated photo of Orlando Capado Billingsley, provided by Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office. (May 4, 2023)

ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for a man they say murdered a 61-year-old and assaulted another person two weeks ago.

Orlando Capado Billingsley, 44, is wanted for the murder of Stanley Wilson, 61, of Albion, who was hit by a car and killed on April 19. Billingsley is also wanted for assaulting another person during the same incident, reckless driving causing death and driving with a suspended license suspended causing death. He will be charged as a second habitual offender, according to the Calhoun County Prosecutor.

Police say Billingsley stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs around 195 pounds.

Anyone with information about where Billingsley may be is asked to contact the Albion Police Department at 517.629.7854 or call 911.

On the night of April 19, police were called to an apartment complex on Sycamore Street south of W. Erie Street in Albion for reports of a fight possibly involving guns. Officers arrived to find a large crowd surrounding Wilson’s body. He had been hit by a car behind the apartments, suffered extensive injuries and died at the scene, officers said.

Police called the death “an intentional act,” saying Wilson was involved in the fight.

Wednesday, police arrested Tiffany Juvette Showers, 36, in relation to the same incident. She was charged with aiding and abetting Billingsley, assault with intent to murder and lying to a police officer, which is a 4-year felony.