Police seeking aid in identifying Jackson County armed robbery suspect

Jackson County, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery of a Dollar General that took place on December 22 in Vandercook Lake.

Sheriff’s Deputies describe the suspect as a Black male approximately 6’3″ and 160 pounds.

The suspect allegedly pushed the clerk and stole money from the cash register and fled with an undetermined amount of cash.

No one was injured in the incident.

Detectives are seeking help from the public to identify the subject.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Ebserole at kebserole@mijackson.org