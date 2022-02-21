Ingham County, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County Central Dispatch (ICCD) is seeking charges on a 43-year-old St. Clair Shores man who according to them, was driving a semi truck recklessly on Sunday, Feb. 20.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday, ICCD received multiple 911 calls regarding a reckless semi truck driver traveling westbound I-96 in Wheatfield Township.

Officers located the man driving the truck on I-96 westbound near Zimmer Road.

Officers are seeking charges on the driver for operating the truck while intoxicated with a high blood alcohol content.

The man was taken to a nearby area hospital for medical treatment.

6 News will keep you updated with further details as they become available.