SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The suspect in the Kevin Bacon murder case is back in his jail cell after being transported to a local hospital when police found him unresponsive earlier this evening.
A Michigan State Police trooper was dispatched to the Shiawassee County Jail after Mark Latunski was found unresponsive to deputies in his cell, according to Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole.
Latunski was transported by ambulance with a trooper on board to Memorial Hospital in Owosso.
Latunski has been eating less since Friday, according to officials.
BeGole said Latunski was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons and has since been returned to the jail.
Latunski, 50, is charged with open murder and mutilation of a body in connection with the Dec. 28, 2019 death of 25-year-old Bacon.
Police: Suspect in Kevin Bacon murder case back in jail after being found unresponsive in cell
