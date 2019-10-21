Police: Who would steal money from a charity donation jar?

What kind of person would steal money from Childrens Miracle Network donation jars?

That’s what the DeWitt Township Police Department would like to ask the man in the photos.

The photos came from the Speedway gas station on the 13000 block of S. Business 27.

Employees there found two empty donation jars in the men’s restroom. They reviewed security video and saw that on October 17 at about 1:30 p.m. the person in the photos was seen apparently hiding the jars in his coat and pants.

If you can identify the man or have information, please contact the DeWitt Township Police Department at 517-669-6578.