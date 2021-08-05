Policy change will make it easier for babies born overseas to get US citizenship

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – A policy change by the White House will make it easier for Americans abroad to have children who qualify for US citizenship.

Right now, if a couple overseas includes a US citizen, a child born to that couple will be eligible for US citizenship and family-based immigration benefits as long as the child has a biological connection to the American parent.

Under the new policy from US Citizenship and Immigration Services, that biological connection will not be necessary. That opens the door for children born using certain assisted reproductive technology, like surrogacy.

This follows a similar announcement back in May by the State Department regarding things like passports and visas. In that announcement, the Department pointed to advances in reproductive services since the old policies were crafted back in 1952.

This is also considered a victory for same-sex couples living overseas, making it easier for them to expand their families.

The parents must still be married and recognized as the child’s legal guardians.