Policy requires U of Michigan employees to disclose felonies
ANN ARBOR, Mich (AP/WLNS) - ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - The University of Michigan is requiring faculty, staff, student employees, volunteers and visiting scholars to disclose if they've been newly charged with or convicted of a felony.
Our media partners at MLive report the new policy requires them to inform the university within one week of a charge or conviction that occurs on or after Feb. 1. The school's human resources department will assess the information on a case-by-case basis.
Those who fail to disclose felony charges and convictions could face disciplinary actions including the loss of their job. Currently, job applicants at the university must answer criminal history questions on their applications and go through a background check before they begin employment.
According to the report the new policy doesn't apply to employees covered by a collective bargaining agreement.
