POLL: Almost a quarter of Michiganders use marijuana

Almost a quarter of Michiganders say they use marijuana. That’s according to the result of a poll commissioned by WLNS-TV.

The poll of 600 people shows that 23% of state residents use the drug.

Twelve percent of those polled say they used the drug before voters legalized recreational use of the drug. Five percent say they’ve used it since it became legal in December.

Another 6% say they use marijuana for medical reasons.

And according to the poll, more than third of residents may end up using the drug. Three percent of those polled say they haven’t tried marijuana since it became legal, but that they plan to.

Another 8% of those questioned say they haven’t ruled it out. If all 8% try it, that would bring the number of Michiganders who use marijuana to 34%.

The poll, conducted by the firm EPIC-MRA, has a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.

