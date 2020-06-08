Poll: Almost half of Michiganders want school to start on time in the fall

Almost half of Michiganders polled want to see the school year start on time this fall.

That’s according to the results of a survey asking people about the opinions as it relates to the Coronavirus crisis.

When asked, based on what they know about the crisis, when they think schools should reopen in Michigan, 46% of respondents said it should be in August or September “when schools usually start the year”. As for the rest:

13% said the start should be delayed until October or November

5% said schools should not open until next year

24% didn’t give a date – they said schools should open once there’s “effective medicine” to treat COVID-19 or a vaccine to prevent it

12% were undecided or refused to give an answer

The state ended in-person teaching, effectively closing school buildings, when the Coronavirus outbreak hit Michigan in March. Schools came up with plans to teach kids online and virtually to round out the school year.

When and how to re-open schools across the state will be the task of a newly formed commission by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The “Return to Learn Advisory Council”

“On behalf of our kids, their families, and the more than 100,000 educators in our state, we must all work together to get this right,” Whitmer said in a Wednesday press release announcing the members of the council. “I know this group is prepared to carefully examine the data and consult with experts when helping me determine what is best for our kids.”

“Our number one goal on this advisory council is to follow the facts and data to ensure the protection of our students and educators,” said Tonya Allen in the same release. Allen is president and CEO of the Skillman Foundation and will lead the 25 member group.

The group includes superintendents, principals, teachers, counselors, parents, students, health experts, labor leaders, and a psychologist.

The poll, conducted by the firm EPIC MRA, sampled 600 people between May 30th and June 3rd and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percent.