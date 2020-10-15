Poll: COVID-19 issues are the most important to Michigan voters

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan voters say issues related to COVID-19 are the most important to them heading into the November election.

That’s according to a new poll from EPIC-MRA, which spoke to 600 likely voters in our state. The poll has a margin of error of 4%.

Participants were given a list of 10 major challenges in our nation and asked which one concerned them the most.

Almost a quarter of voters, 23%, said the most concerning issue was “reopening the economy, in-person schools, and restoring jobs lost to COVID-19.”

Nearly as many respondents, 21%, said “protecting public health by reducing COVID-19 cases and deaths” was their biggest concern.

“Controlling violence and crime in the cities” was a distant third, at 12%, while “addressing systemic racism and discrimination” got 8%.

Climate change, health care costs, taxes, and national security all received 5% or less.