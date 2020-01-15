POLL: Five Democrats top Trump in Michigan

Michigan is going to be one of the most important battleground states in the 2020 election, and an exclusive new poll shows that President Donald Trump is in trouble in the Great Lakes state.

That’s because he’s running behind five different Democrats who are running for the nation’s top job.

That’s according to a poll of 600 Michiganders by the firm EPIC MRA.

If the election were held today, the poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden with half of the vote.

Biden’s 50 percent tops President Trump’s 44 percent.

The Democrats’ lead shrinks to just 3 points if they nominate Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

She currently leads President Trump by a margin of 48 to 45 percent.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders fares a little better than Warren.

Sanders has a track record in Michigan. He won the Democratic primary here in 2016

Like Biden, he also tops out at 50 percent in this latest poll while president trump gets 45 percent.

The former mayor of South Bend also leads the president.

Pete Buttigieg gets support from 47percent of the likely voters who took part in the poll to President Trump’s 43 percent.

But the Democrat is the largest lead is someone who has been all over the airwaves here in Michigan.

Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg has spent a lot of money on commercials, and for now, it looks like it’s paying off.

Bloomberg polls at 49 percent, a 7 point lead over Trump’s 42 percent.

The poll was conducted between January 9th and 12th and has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 4-percent.

Stay tuned to 6 News as we take a deeper dive into those number and what they mean for Election 2020.