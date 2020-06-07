Poll gives Biden a double-digit lead over Trump in Michigan

FILE – In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020. Barring unforeseen disaster, Biden will represent the Democratic Party against Trump this fall, the former vice president’s place on the general election ballot cemented Wednesday, April 8, by Bernie Sanders’ decision to end his campaign. (AP Photo)

A new poll shows presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden with a substantial lead over incumbent President Donald Trump in Michigan.

The survey shows Biden with a 12 point lead, with 53% of those polled saying they’d vote for the former Vice President. Just 41% said they’d re-elect Trump. Six percent said they were undecided or refused to say who they were voting for.

Michigan, along with a handful of other states, are considered “battlegrounds” that could help pick the next president.

The Great Lakes state gave its 16 electoral votes to Donald Trump in 2016. He beat Hillary Clinton by around 11,000 votes (.3%) out of more than 4.5 million ballots cast. It was the first time a Republican had won Michigan since George W. Bush was elected in 1988.

Other questions in the poll could explain Biden’s lead:

63% of those asked say the country is on the “wrong track”.

Trump has a 41% “favorable” rating and a 56% “unfavorable rating. Biden is slightly more favored (50%) than unfavored (46%).

When asked to rate the job he’s doing, 42% gave him a positive rating and 56% gave him a negative rating.

When asked how he’s handling the Coronavirus crisis, 41% gave him a positive rating and 58% gave him a negative rating.

When asked, without naming a competitor, if they’d “replace” Trump, “re-elect” him, or “consider voting for someone else”, 51% of those polled say they’d vote to “replace” him.

The poll is just a snapshot of the way voters feel at this point in time. There are still 149 days between Sunday, June 7th (when the poll was released) and Election Day on November 3rd.

The poll, conducted by the firm EPIC MRA, sampled 600 people between May 30th and June 3rd and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percent.