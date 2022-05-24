A new poll suggests that Michigan’s race for Attorney General is a close one, and that the race for Secretary of State is not.

When given a choice between incumbent Democrat Dana Nessel or Republican challenger Matt DePerno, Nessel leads 43% to 41% – within the poll’s +/-4 point margin of error. Sixteen percent of those asked were undecided or refused to say.

The poll suggests DePerno is close despite the fact that Nessel’s favorable rating exceeds her unfavorable rating by 10% (27-17), and that 83% of those polled don’t recognize DePerno’s name (42% don’t know who Nessel is, either).

When asked who they would prefer for Secretary of State, the incumbent and Democrat Jocelyn Benson got 47%, while Republican challenger Kristina Karamo got 38%. Fifteen percent of those polled were undecided or didn’t say.

Like DePerno, the poll suggests Karamo is not a well-known name (85% didn’t recognize it). And like Nessel, 42% didn’t recognize Benson, either. Benson’s personal rating is better than Nessel’s. Thirty percent have a favorable of Benson, while 12% don’t.

The poll is only a snapshot of Michiganders taken in May. There is still more than five months before Election Day.

The poll also explores two big issues that may affect each race.

Almost two-thirds of those asked say they would disagree with a decision to overturn Roe v. Wade – the Supreme Court decision that enshrined the right to have an abortion. More than half (54%) of those asked said they would “strongly disagree” (the other 9% would “somewhat disagree).

Nessel is pro-choice and has said she won’t enforce anti-abortion laws if they were to take effect. DePerno is pro-life and says he’s against abortions even in cases of rape, incest, and when the mother’s life may be at stake.

The poll also finds that by a more than 2-to-1 margin, Michiganders think President Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 election. It finds 61% of respondents say he won “fair and square” while 27% think the election was stolen.

Karamo rose to prominence over (unproven) claims the Michigan election was fraudulent, while Benson – who as Secretary of State ran the election – says it was fair and accurate. For his part, DePerno also believes the election was unfair, and even sued the Secretary of State’s office over the results of the election in Antrim County.

The most poll surveyed an equal percentage of Democrats and Republicans.

The poll of 600 people by the firm EPIC-MRA took place between May 11th and May 17th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.