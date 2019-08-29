EXCLUSIVE POLL: Michigan men almost twice as likely to use recreational marijuana as women

In this Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018 photo, Judd Weiss takes a puff of a pre-rolled marijuana cigarette at his house in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles. Weiss, CEO and founder of cannabis company Lit.Club, believes the industry needs to do still more. He suggests marketing products in a way that makes them look […]

A new poll suggests Michigan men are almost twice as likely to use recreational marijuana as the state’s women.

Some 16% of men polled say they used pot before Michigan voters approved the legalization of recreational marijuana at the end of 2018. Another 4% say they’ve used it since, bringing the total to 20%.

But the same poll shows only 7% of Michigan women used marijuana before the recreational marijuana became legal, and another 5% say they’ve used it since, bringing the total to 12%.

Three percent of each group say they plan to use it but have not yet. Seven percent of men and eight percent of women say they may use it.

The exclusive poll of 600 Michiganders was conducted by EPIC-MRA for WLNS-TV.

When it comes to medicinal marijuana, however, the trend is reversed. Only 3% of men say they used pot for medical reasons, while 8% of women said they did.

There’s also a big gender difference when it comes to people who say they won’t use marijuana. Slightly more than half of men (53%) ruled it out completely, while almost two-thirds of women (62%) say they touch the stuff.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4%, though it may be larger for some subgroups.

