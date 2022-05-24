Michiganders are still almost evenly split when it comes to their feelings on Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

That’s according to the results of a poll commissioned for WLNS-TV.

When asked how they feel about the job the first-term governor is doing, 47% give her positive marks, while 52% rate her negatively.

When asked how they view her personally, 50% say their views are favorable, while 45% say they’re unfavorable.

And when asked if they’d vote for Whitmer, who is up for re-election in November, or a Republican candidate, their views are again split: 46% for a Republican and 45% for Whitmer. Nine percent say they were undecided.

The generic race could also be close because of the way people the state is heading. When asked whether they think things in Michigan are “generally headed in the right direction” or if things have “pretty seriously gotten off on the wrong track” – fewer than a third (31%) chose the “right direction”, while almost half (49%) say it’s on the “wrong track”. Some 20% of Michiganders were either undecided or refused to answer.

The poll is only a snapshot of Michiganders taken in May. There is still more than five months before Election Day.

Whitmer’s numbers are relatively unchanged from a few months ago. A January poll put her job rating at 45% positive and 52% negative, while her favorable/unfavorable numbers were 50-43.

The poll surveyed an equal percentage of Democrats and Republicans.

The poll of 600 people by the firm EPIC-MRA took place between May 11th and May 17th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.