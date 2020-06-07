Poll: Michiganders split over handling of Coronavirus crisis by Whitmer & Trump

Michiganders are split over how their president and their governor are handling the Coronavirus crisis. That’s according to the results of a new poll.

On the whole, residents give Governor Gretchen Whitmer good marks for her handling of the situation. President Donald Trump doesn’t fare as well.

Three out of every five people asked (60%) gave Whitmer a positive rating for the way she has handled the crisis. Her actions included the “stay home” orders that closed schools and businesses, emergency and disaster declarations, and numerous other actions. She has issued more than 115 orders in 2020, almost all of them related to the COVID-19 crisis, although many of them are extensions of previous orders.

The other two out of five (40%) described her handling of the crisis as “just fair” or “poor”. No one was undecided or refused to say.

On the other hand, only 41% of the people polled said President Trump’s handling of the situation was “pretty good” or “excellent”. Another 58% gave him negative marks. Eight percent said he was “just fair” and 50% said his work was “poor”.

Trump says his administration declared a health emergency and restricted travel from China at the end of January, but has also faced criticism from several governors, including Whitmer, about not doing more to help the states get personal protective equipment (PPE) among other issues.

The poll, conducted by the firm EPIC MRA, sampled 600 people between May 30th and June 3rd and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percent.