Poll numbers spell trouble for Trump in Michigan

Michiganders hold a dim view of President Donald Trump and the job he’s doing, according to the results of a new poll.

More than half of the 600 people questioned (53%) in an EPIC-MRA poll say they have an “unfavorable” view of the president, while only 40% say they hold a “favorable” view.

Similarly, when asked if they would would “definitely re-elect” Trump, “definitely replace” him, or “consider voting for someone else”, the president’s numbers are underwater:

Re-elect: 34%

Replace: 48%

Consider someone else: 14%

Trump’s numbers could be because Michiganders don’t think Trump is doing a particularly good job as president.

When asked to rate the job he’s doing, only 43% of those asked gave him a “positive” rating, while 55% gave him a “negative” rating.

And when asked how they feel the country is doing, 38% said it was headed in the “right direction”, while 50% said it was on the “wrong track”.

Michigan and its 16 electoral votes a priority for the president in the 2020 election. Trump, who put the state in the Republican column for the first time since 1988, only won Michigan by about 10,000 votes out of some 4.5 million total ballots cast.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.





