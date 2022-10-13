LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Current Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, holds a 10-point lead over her Republican challenger Kristina Karamo.
According to a poll taken by the firm EPIC MRA, 47% of likely voters plan to vote for Benson and 37% plan to vote for Karamo.
While Benson holds a strong lead, the gap is a little closer than it used to be, as Benson’s lead was 4% larger last month when she was getting 51%.
Twelve percent are undecided and 2% plan to vote for the Libertarian candidate Gregory Stempfle. Meanwhile, 1% plan to vote for Christine Schwartz of the US Taxpayers party, and another 1% plan to vote for Green candidate Larry Hutchinson.
Around 28% of polled voters held a favorable view of Benson, with 15% having an unfavorable view and 44% didn’t recognize her name.
Karamo holds a 9% favorability rating with 10% disapproval and 71% of respondents didn’t recognize her.
The poll of 600 likely voters between Oct. 6 and-12 with a margin of error of +/- 4%.