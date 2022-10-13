LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Current Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, holds a 10-point lead over her Republican challenger Kristina Karamo.

According to a poll taken by the firm EPIC MRA, 47% of likely voters plan to vote for Benson and 37% plan to vote for Karamo.

Oak Park educator Kristina Karamo who is running for the Republican Secretary of State nomination casts her ballot during the first round of voting during the Michigan Republican convention at Devos Place in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Daniel Shular/MLive.com/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

While Benson holds a strong lead, the gap is a little closer than it used to be, as Benson’s lead was 4% larger last month when she was getting 51%.

FILE – In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson speaks at a news conference in Lansing, Mich. Michigan’s top election official said Tuesday, May, 19, 2020, that absentee ballot applications will be mailed to all 7.7 million registered voters for the August primary and November general election. Benson said the step — announced as the state continues to confront the coronavirus pandemic — ensures no one “has to to choose between their health and their right to vote.” (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

Twelve percent are undecided and 2% plan to vote for the Libertarian candidate Gregory Stempfle. Meanwhile, 1% plan to vote for Christine Schwartz of the US Taxpayers party, and another 1% plan to vote for Green candidate Larry Hutchinson.



Around 28% of polled voters held a favorable view of Benson, with 15% having an unfavorable view and 44% didn’t recognize her name.

Karamo holds a 9% favorability rating with 10% disapproval and 71% of respondents didn’t recognize her.

The poll of 600 likely voters between Oct. 6 and-12 with a margin of error of +/- 4%.