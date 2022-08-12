LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A virtual conference Thursday by the group Public Policy Polling explored how Michigan voters feel about the Jan. 6 investigation and former President Donald Trump.

More than half of voters, 57%, say they support the select committee’s investigation into the attack on the United States Capitol.

Meanwhile, almost two-thirds say the investigation is important to protecting democracy.

According to pollsters, that support comes as many people, even those opposed to the committee, are paying close attention to the hearings.

“There was a question initially as to how much attention people would be paying to these hearings,” said Jim Williams of Public Policy Polling. “We found a large majority of voters, 82 percent, have seen, heard, or read a lot or some about the investigation into what happened on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol.”

One important point for the upcoming midterms: Just over half of voters said they would be less likely to vote for a candidate who down-plays the events of Jan. 6.

Just 16% said they would be more likely to support such a candidate.