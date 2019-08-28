Poll shows Michiganders have mixed feelings about Governor Whitmer

FILE – In this July 26, 2019, file photo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a session at the National Governor’s Association conference in Salt Lake City. Five Democratic governors of states in the Great Lakes region want candidates in next year’s presidential election, including President Trump, to back a plan for protecting their freshwater resources. Led by Whitmer, the governors on Monday, July 29, 2019, proposed a six-point platform that seeks increases in federal spending on water treatment infrastructure and environmental cleanups. (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File)

A new poll suggests that Michiganders like their new governor and the direction the state is heading, but they aren’t as sure about how she’s doing on the job.

The poll of 600 residents by the polling from EPIC-MRA shows that Gretchen Whitmer has good personal numbers and that people think the state is on the right track.

Whitmer was one of just two people whose “favorable” numbers outpolled her “unfavorable” numbers. Some 46% of those asked had a favorable impression of the governor, while just 27% had an unfavorable opinion. Twenty-two percent were undecided.

The poll asked about five other politicians. Only former Vice President Joe Biden had higher favorable than unfavorable numbers.

President Donald Trump and Senators Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Kamala Harris had higher unfavorable numbers than favorable.

The poll also asked how people felt about where the state of Michigan was heading. Almost half (45%) said it was headed in the “right direction”. while about a third (32%) said it was on the “wrong track”. About a quarter of those polled (23%) were undecided or refused to answer.

But while her favorable numbers are higher than her unfavorable ones and people like the direction the state is headed, Michiganders are split over whether Whitmer is doing a good job. Her job rating numbers were almost evenly split, with 43% giving her a positive rating and 45% giving her a negative one. Twelve percent of those asked were undecided or refused to say.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.