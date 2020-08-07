Poll shows Michiganders support Black Lives Matter, oppose federal deployments

Demonstrators shield themselves from federal officers during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A new poll shows that a majority of Michiganders oppose a move to deploy federal agents to cities across America to deal with protests.

The same poll shows half also support the actions by Black Lives Matter to bring attention to police brutality.

The survey asked participants what they thought of the suggestion by President Donald Trump to deploy law enforcement units from various federal agencies to various cities – a move similar to steps taken to protect federal buildings and property in Portland, Oregon. Trump’s suggestion included sending agents to Detroit.

Federal officers disperse Black Lives Matter demonstrators at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

The poll shows 58% of those asked disapprove of the move – 51% of them “strongly”. Some 37% of respondents said they would support the idea.

The same poll asked people whether they approved of actions taken by the Black Lives Matter movement to draw attention to the excessive use of force by police. The issue has become one of the dominant issues in American society since George Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police back in May. His death, which was videotaped by people in the area, prompted protests around the nation and the world.

Half of those asked (50%) said they support the actions of the group, while 42% said they disapproved. The remaining 8% were undecided or refused to say.

FILE – In this June 19, 2020, file photo, protesters wear protective masks as they march after a Juneteenth rally outside the Brooklyn Museum, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. A loose network of Facebook groups that took root across the country in April to organize protests over coronavirus stay-at-home orders has become a hub of misinformation and conspiracies theories that have pivoted to a variety of new targets. Their latest: Black Lives Matter and the nationwide protests against racial injustice. (AP Photo/John Minchillo

The poll by the Lansing firm EPIC-MRA surveyed 600 people between July 25th and 30th and has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 4%.