Poll shows Peters at 50% with 10 point lead in Senate race

Gary Peters holds a double-digit lead over John James in the battle for Michigan’s U.S. Senate seat and hits a major milestone.

That’s according to the results of an exclusive new poll out today.

The poll by EPIC-MRA shows the Democratic incumbent with a 10 point lead.

He’s got the support of 50% of likely voters, while his Republican challenger has 40%. Ten percent were undecided or refused to answer.

Hitting that 50% mark is an important threshold for any candidate, as the majority of votes is what it takes to win.

U.S. Senator Gary Peters

While Peters is the incumbent, this is the first time he’s running for re-election.

He’s up against Detroit area businessman John James, who ran a strong campaign against Senator Debbie Stabenow just two years ago.

FILE – In this Dec. 18, 2019, file photo, Republican Senate candidate John James appears at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Battle Creek. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

The poll surveyed 600 people and has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 4%.

Of course, the election is still 88 days away, and a lot can happen between now and then.

