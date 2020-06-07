Poll shows Peters with large lead over James for Michigan’s Senate seat

A new poll shows incumbent senator with a substantial lead over his chief rival.

When asked who they would vote to represent Michigan in the U.S. Senate if the election were today, Democrat Gary Peters got 51% of the vote, while Republican John James got 36%.

The 15% difference is well outside the poll’s margin of error, which is plus or minus 4%. Thirteen percent of voters were undecided.

The numbers could be partially explained by their favorability ratings. Some 45% of those surveyed had a positive view of Peters. Just 20% had a negative view.

James was relatively even at 31% favorable and 32% unfavorable.

Curiously, Peters and James shared a similar number of people who don’t recognize them (Peters at 22%, James at 23%) or are undecided about them (Peters at 13%, James at 14%), despite the fact that Peters has held the seat for the last five years.

When asked how they felt Peters is doing as a U.S. Senator, 40% of those asked gave him a positive rating, 34% gave him a negative rating, and 26% were undecided or refused to say.

James has run for the Senate once before, losing to incumbent Debbie Stabenow by a margin of 52% to 46%. Many Michigan Republicans were excited about James’ 2018 showing despite the loss.

The poll is just a snapshot of the way voters feel at this point in time. There are still 149 days between Sunday, June 7th (when the poll was released) and Election Day on November 3rd.

The poll, conducted by the firm EPIC MRA, sampled 600 people between May 30th and June 3rd and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percent.