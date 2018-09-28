POLL: Support strong for recreational pot passage, 2 other questions

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - An exclusive EPIC-MRA poll shows which November ballot proposals would pass if the vote was today.

The polling data comes from 600 likely voters in our state.

It shows the "yes" vote is currently leading for all three proposals.

The poll asks the question if the election were today, and you had to decide right now, would you choose a yes vote or a no vote.

Voters also can choose the option leaning toward yes and leaning toward no or undecided.

Starting with Proposal One, the vote for recreational marijuana.

A yes vote is leading the way with 53 percent of those polled likely to approve the proposal and 3 percent leaning toward a yes vote.

On the other side, 38 percent say they're likely to vote no with 3 percent leaning no.

The remaining 3 percent say they're undecided.

For Proposal Two, the anti gerrymandering initiative: 48 percent of those polled say they're either likely to vote yes or leaning toward a yes vote.

In second came the no vote with 32 percent saying they're either likely or leaning toward a no vote and 20 percent say they're undecided.

And wrapping things up with Proposal Three, the automatic voter registration ballot initiative.

When asked, 64 percent say they're like to vote yes with 6 percent leaning yes.

On the other side, 22 percent say they're likely to vote no, 2 percent leaning no and 6 percent undecided.