LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The latest polling data shows Gov. Gretchen Whitmer with almost a nine-point lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon.

If veteran Michigan pollster Richard Czuba’s survey for The Detroit News is correct, the governor has an 8% lead over challenger Tudor Dixon.

However, there is some good news for Dixon regarding older voters, who tend to vote in large numbers.

“Seniors are turning against Gretchen Whitmer, and there are a lot of natural Republicans there that have finally come home,” said Czuba.

But there’s bad news for Dixon. The governor leads with the all-important independent voter.

“You can’t win Michigan without Independents. Independents decide Michigan races plain and simple, particularly in Southeast Michigan. Gretchen Whitmer is doing extraordinarily well,” said Czuba.

There have been reports about the governor not motivating Detroit voters. Mr. Czuba doesn’t see it.

Whitmer is also picking up 21% of the Republican vote, mostly among moderate GOP women.

On the other hand, Dixon gets just more than 2% of Democrats.

But the Dixon campaign has a different take on the race.

The Dixon campaign fired off a news release suggesting the race is tied. But the FiveThirtyEight polling ranking data reports the Insider Advantage polling firm has been right 67% of the time.