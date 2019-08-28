EXCLUSIVE POLL: Younger Michiganders way more likely to use marijuana

FILE – In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party celebrating weed in Seattle. A new federally funded study found, not surprisingly, that marijuana use in Washington state is up since pot became legal in 2014. The hard, or not-so-hard, evidence was in sewage samples. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

A new poll shows that young Michiganders are more than twice as likely to use marijuana as some of their older counterparts.

The poll, exclusively commissioned by WLNS-TV, wanted to find out how many people started smoking marijuana after voters legalized the recreational use of it in 2018.

But the results suggest that many young people didn’t wait for the law to take effect.

It shows that 29% of 18 to 34-year-olds already used marijuana before recreational use became legal in December. Another 8% of them used it since. Together, they outnumber the 35% who said they will not use it.

Their usage numbers are about twice as much as the 35 to 49-year-olds. Only 12% of them admitted to using marijuana before recreational use became legal, and only 6% used it since. Just under half of that age group (49%) said they would not use it.

Six percent of both groups say they use it for medical reasons.

The numbers of Michiganders drop even more substantially for those between 50 and 64-years-old and for those 65 and older.

The poll of 600 Michiganders has a margin of error of plus or minus 4%. It may be large for some subgroups.

Stay tuned to 6 News as we continue to cover the health, safety, and economic ramifications of marijuana use in Michigan.