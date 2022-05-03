LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After a leaked Supreme Court draft showed that Roe v. Wade may be overturned in the near future, pro-choice advocates took to the streets in front of the Supreme Court, demanding that Roe remains settled law.
Despite the Supreme Court’s alleged move to overturn Roe, a 2020 AP VoteCast poll found that 69% of voters in the presidential election said the Supreme Court should leave the Roe v. Wade decision as is; just 29% said the court should overturn the decision.
That poll was national. What about Michiganders?
Polls dating back to September 2018 that were conducted by pollster Bernie Porn and EPIC-MRA have shown that the majority of Michiganders are consistently pro-choice and believe that women have the right to an abortion.
In every poll, between 50% and 58% of Michiganders described themselves as “pro-choice” and between 34% and 44% consider themselves “pro-life.”
Between 5% and 10% didn’t give an opinion.
These polls are conducted statewide with a sample size of around 600 with a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.
Respondents were asked:
Do you think of yourself as pro-choice, meaning that you support allowing women to have the right to an abortion, or do you consider yourself pro-life, meaning that you oppose abortions, except when it is necessary to save the life of the mother?
Here’s how they responded in each poll:
January 2022:
|56%
|Pro-choice – women have the right to an abortion
|34%
|Pro-life – against abortions except to save life of mother
|10%
|Undecided/Refused
August 2021:
|55%
|Pro-choice – women have the right to an abortion
|38%
|Pro-life – against abortions except to save life of mother
|7%
|Undecided/Refused
February 2021:
|53%
|Pro-choice – women have the right to an abortion
|38%
|Pro-life – against abortions except to save life of mother
|9%
|Undecided/Refused
October 2020:
|51%
|Pro-choice – women have the right to an abortion
|43%
|Pro-life – against abortions except to save life of mother
|6%
|Undecided/Refused
September 2020:
|51%
|Pro-choice – women have the right to an abortion
|42%
|Pro-life – against abortions except to save life of mother
|7%
|Undecided/Refused
July 2020:
|55%
|Pro-choice – women have the right to an abortion
|39%
|Pro-life – against abortions except to save life of mother
|6%
|Undecided/Refused
May/June 2020:
|53%
|Pro-choice – women have the right to an abortion
|42%
|Pro-life – against abortions except to save life of mother
|5%
|Undecided/Refused
August 2019:
|54%
|Pro-choice – women have the right to an abortion
|40%
|Pro-life – against abortions except to save life of mother
|6%
|Undecided/Refused
June 2019:
|58%
|Pro-choice – women have the right to an abortion
|37%
|Pro-life – against abortions except to save life of mother
|5%
|Undecided/Refused
March 2019:
|50%
|Pro-choice – women have the right to an abortion
|44%
|Pro-life – against abortions except to save life of mother
|6%
|Undecided/Refused
September and October 2018:
|56%
|55%
|Pro-choice – women have the right to an abortion
|36%
|39%
|Pro-life – against abortions except to save life of mother
|8%
|6%
|Undecided/Refused
The Associated Press contributed to this report.