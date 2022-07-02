OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A man died early Saturday morning after losing control of his car and crashing into a light pole, his car then overturning.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to Joslyn Rd. at Columbia Ave. around 2:13 a.m.

Jordan David Bahena, 31, was identified as the driver and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigation revealed that Bahena was driving south on Joslyn Rd. at the time of the crash. Bahena was not wearing a seatbelt.

Officials say speed may have played a role, but it is still unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is still doing its investigation.